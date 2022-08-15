Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $10.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,131.72. 6,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,290. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,905.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,129.19.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.53.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

