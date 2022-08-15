Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.53.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,120.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,905.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,129.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

