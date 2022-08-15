BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Position Raised by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. State Street Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after acquiring an additional 369,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,265,000 after purchasing an additional 186,383 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 828,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,033,000 after acquiring an additional 103,871 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.81. 27,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

