Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several analysts recently commented on BYDGF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $151.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.78. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $214.43.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

