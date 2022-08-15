Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $32.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Braskem by 16.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 16.2% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Price Performance

BAK opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Braskem has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 156.07% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Braskem will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

