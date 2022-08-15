Bright Scholar Education Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, August 19th (NYSE:BEDU)

Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 19th.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BEDU opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

