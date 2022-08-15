Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $551.72. 17,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,287. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $222.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

