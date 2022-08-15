Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 347.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BR traded down $2.99 on Monday, hitting $180.23. 15,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

