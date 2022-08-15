Brokerages Set Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) PT at $6.78

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $316.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kaltura Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kaltura by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kaltura by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.