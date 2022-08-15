Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Target Price at $367.75

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $367.75.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LAD opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $249.20 and a 52-week high of $378.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 47.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.92%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,133 shares of company stock worth $3,431,499 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

