Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Target Price at $16.10

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after buying an additional 14,855,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $137,389,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $167,049,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

