Brokerages Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) PT at C$16.66

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIAGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.66.

SIA has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of SIA opened at C$14.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$12.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.19.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$174.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.18%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

