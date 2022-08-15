Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPPGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ:BPYPP traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $23.19. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

