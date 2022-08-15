Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys New Shares in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 390,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the first quarter worth $2,047,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Absci by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Absci from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Absci from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Absci from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Absci to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Absci stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.75. 5,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,931. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $441.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. Absci Co. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

