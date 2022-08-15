Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys Shares of 109,730 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,198,004. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96.

