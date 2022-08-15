Buckingham Strategic Partners Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $542.61. 22,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,214. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.74 and a 200 day moving average of $502.69.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 127,644 shares of company stock worth $68,036,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

