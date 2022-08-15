Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $115.59. The company had a trading volume of 47,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

