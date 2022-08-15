Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,933,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after buying an additional 130,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,698,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,320,000 after buying an additional 425,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,863. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

