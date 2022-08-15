Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $427.78. 116,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,953. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.85.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

