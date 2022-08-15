Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes $1.98 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 295.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $79.34. 1,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,512. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $90.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.18.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.