Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,922. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

