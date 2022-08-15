Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.39. 2,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,048. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

