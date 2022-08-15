Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.6 %

QCOM stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.89. The stock had a trading volume of 109,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,469,403. The firm has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.32.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

