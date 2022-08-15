Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $26.62 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,115 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.00% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $26,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHMM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

JHMM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $56.82.

