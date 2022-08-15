Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $934.79 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,893,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,143 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 18.4% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 6.00% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $934,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,693,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,205,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,675,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,457,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,373,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,374. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.