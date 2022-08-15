Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $35,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.35. 1,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.