Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 177,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.45. 14,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,988. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.