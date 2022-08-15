Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 2,648 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,762,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,152,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $157.65. 25,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,314. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

