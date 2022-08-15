Bull Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,887. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.