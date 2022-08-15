Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $165.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,971. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.25.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

