Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.01. 29,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,929. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $257.16. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.37 and its 200 day moving average is $217.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

