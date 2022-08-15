Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Up 6.8%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.50. 51,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,877,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -842.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth $17,902,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 3,039.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after buying an additional 371,541 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bumble by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after acquiring an additional 297,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

