Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Bunge alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Bunge by 7,596.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 119,497 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bunge by 1,486.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Bunge by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:BG opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.