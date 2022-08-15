ByteNext Price Tops $0.0187 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $322,790.53 and approximately $36,705.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002326 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001540 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00036766 BTC.
ByteNext Coin Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
ByteNext Coin Trading
