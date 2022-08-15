CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.65-$18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.
CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.86.
Shares of CACI International stock opened at $281.00 on Monday. CACI International has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.
