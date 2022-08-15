Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Down 6.6%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.68. Approximately 29,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 517,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WHD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Cactus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cactus news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $463,596.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,296.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cactus news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $463,596.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,296.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 15,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $746,489.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 799,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,402,401.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,369,748 shares of company stock worth $72,501,268. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cactus by 788.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after purchasing an additional 965,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 510.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after buying an additional 723,339 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth about $39,798,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,613,000.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

