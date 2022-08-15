Callan Capital LLC Acquires 7,260 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,877,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.55 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

