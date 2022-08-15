Callan Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 184.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,998 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000.

PXF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.49. 2,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

