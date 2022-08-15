Callan Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 126.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 51,233 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $102.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,922. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

