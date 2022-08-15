Callan Capital LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 287.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 482,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 242,427 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.92. 18,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,479. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

