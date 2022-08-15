Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 81425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canada Carbon Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.64 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Canada Carbon Company Profile

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

