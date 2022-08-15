Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after buying an additional 1,895,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after buying an additional 1,819,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,519,000 after buying an additional 240,806 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $81.25 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.