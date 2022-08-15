Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 9.2%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.65. 123,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,608,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.
Cano Health Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.
Institutional Trading of Cano Health
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
