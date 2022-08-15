Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,029,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,718,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,850,000 after buying an additional 42,020 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 82.7% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

