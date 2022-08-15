Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

