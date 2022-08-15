Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $93.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

