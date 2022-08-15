Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $93.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eversource Energy (ES)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.