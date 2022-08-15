Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 229 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $104.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

