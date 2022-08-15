Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 274 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $196.84 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

