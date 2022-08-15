Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 704 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $81.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

