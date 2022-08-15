Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 73 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 256.8% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 120,000.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $171.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.03 and a 200-day moving average of $171.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

